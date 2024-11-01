abrdn plc Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Fortive worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 130,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

