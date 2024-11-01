Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,995,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.