Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,067,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,660 shares of company stock worth $550,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

