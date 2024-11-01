Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $221.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $631.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
