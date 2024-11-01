6,412 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 43.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 14.3 %

Twilio stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

