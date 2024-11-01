Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $247.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.09 and a 12-month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

