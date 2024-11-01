American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,701 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.80% of American Healthcare REIT worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AHR opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.