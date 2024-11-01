abrdn plc Buys 12,357 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

