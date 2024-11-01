abrdn plc Purchases 85,174 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,174 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $25,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

