abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $121.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.