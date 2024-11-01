abrdn plc Sells 14,573 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 130.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,793 shares of company stock valued at $34,300,914. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

