Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 27,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

