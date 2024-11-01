Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,782 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

