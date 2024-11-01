Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $342.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.22 and a 200-day moving average of $327.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $238.42 and a 12 month high of $355.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

