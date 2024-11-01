Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $265.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $188.07 and a 1 year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

