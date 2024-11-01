Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after buying an additional 192,774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $161.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

