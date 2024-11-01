State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,975 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

