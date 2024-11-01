Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Graco by 567.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Graco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after buying an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 884,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $81.49 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.03 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

