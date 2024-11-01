American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

ABAT stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

