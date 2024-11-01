Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RIO opened at $64.89 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.