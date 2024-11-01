Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

