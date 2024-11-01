First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 80 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,347,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,531,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $176.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

