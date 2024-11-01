Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $60.45 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $843.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.