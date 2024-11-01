Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

