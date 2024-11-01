Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

