Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,683 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 260,970 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 489,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3,771.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,850,000 after acquiring an additional 317,543 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

