Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.39 and its 200-day moving average is $271.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

