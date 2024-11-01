Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,902 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $565.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.90.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.