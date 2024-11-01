Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.33 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

