Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $199.13 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.62 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

