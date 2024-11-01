Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 57,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 292.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,740,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

VMI opened at $311.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.80. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.46 and a 52 week high of $330.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

