Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,016 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

