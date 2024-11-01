Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 392.6% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $153.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.