Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Evergy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

