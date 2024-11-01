State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.97%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

