Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after buying an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,721,000 after buying an additional 234,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,059.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

