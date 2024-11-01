Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

