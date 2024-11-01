DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.91 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

