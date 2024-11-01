DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $144.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.