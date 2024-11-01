DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 274 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $154.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $156.85.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.