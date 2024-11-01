DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,383 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 455,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

