Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $198.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $207.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

