Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.