DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 23,402 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,620. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.74 and a 12-month high of $158.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

