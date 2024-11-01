Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,460.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,886. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

DAL stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

