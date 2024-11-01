HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after buying an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

