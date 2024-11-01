DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,626 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

