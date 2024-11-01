Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 1,196 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,255.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

