Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 125.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

