FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Insider Sells $184,805.88 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

